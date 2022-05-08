Orlando woman killed, passenger seriously injured in crash at Pine Hills intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman died and her passenger was left with serious injuries after a crash Saturday evening at an intersection in Pine Hills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Silver Star Road and Powers Drive as the 57-year-old woman attempted to make a left turn onto Powers Drive in the path of an oncoming car traveling westbound on Silver Star Road, both with a yellow traffic light.

The oncoming vehicle — driven by a 31-year-old Ocoee man who suffered minor injuries in the crash — struck the right side of the turning car and sent it west, where it collided with an electrical pole and an unoccupied, parked sedan, according to a crash report.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, troopers said. Her passenger — a 32-year-old Orlando man — was seriously injured, and neither of them were wearing seatbelts, the report stated.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.