SR-408 shuts down due to crash with injuries in Orange County, FHP says

Troopers closed down highway from Semoran Boulevard to Goldenrod Road

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol has closed State Road 408 Wednesday night due to a vehicle crash involving injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., with troopers arriving shortly afterward.

The highway will remain closed from Semoran Boulevard to Goldenrod Road until authorities are able to clear obstructions.

Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes while law enforcement deals with the issue.

