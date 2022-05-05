SR-408 shuts down due to crash with injuries in Orange County, FHP says

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol has closed State Road 408 Wednesday night due to a vehicle crash involving injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., with troopers arriving shortly afterward.

[TRENDING: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars to cook up cocktails at Orlando bar | Installation underway of wrong-way detection system on new I-4 Express lanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The highway will remain closed from Semoran Boulevard to Goldenrod Road until authorities are able to clear obstructions.

Ad

Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes while law enforcement deals with the issue.