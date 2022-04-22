I-4 reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Conroy Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – All lanes were blocked on westbound I-4 in Orlando because of a crash with serious injuries. The road has reopened, according to Orlando Police.
The crash happened near Conroy Road and involves three vehicles, including a motorcycle. Orlando police officers were seen putting police tape up across the highway.
Traffic was being diverted off I-4 at John Young Parkway for a while.
If you plan on driving in that direction you might want to avoid the area.
No other information is available, but check back for updates.
⚠️ ROAD CLOSURE: Our officers are investigating a crash w/ serious injuries on WB I-4 near the Conroy Rd Exit. The westbound lanes of I-4 are now completely shut down & traffic is being diverted off onto John Young Pkwy.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 22, 2022
Please use alternate routes. Traffic updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/AGVjkO2NtI