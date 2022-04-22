I-4 reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Conroy Road in Orlando

Law enforcement was seen taping off I-4 westbound following a crash in the area of Conroy Road Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – All lanes were blocked on westbound I-4 in Orlando because of a crash with serious injuries. The road has reopened, according to Orlando Police.

The crash happened near Conroy Road and involves three vehicles, including a motorcycle. Orlando police officers were seen putting police tape up across the highway.

Traffic was being diverted off I-4 at John Young Parkway for a while.

If you plan on driving in that direction you might want to avoid the area.

No other information is available, but check back for updates.