Merritt Island motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle head-on crash; East Colonial Drive shut down near Bithlo, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed and three other drivers were injured early Sunday morning in a head-on, wrong-way crash near Bithlo, forcing closures on East Colonial Drive in both directions, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to the crash, first reported as occurring at Lansing Street. All lanes remained closed at the time of this report, according to Florida 511.

A Dodge Challenger — driven by a 43-year-old Oviedo man — was traveling westbound in the inside, eastbound lane of Colonial Drive as it approached two motorcycles and a sedan headed eastbound, according to a crash report. At 12:29 a.m., the Challenger struck all three vehicles head-on, troopers said.

A 29-year-old Merritt Island man driving one of the motorcycles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. A 63-year-old Melbourne man driving the other motorcycle and a 52-year-old Cocoa Beach man driving the sedan were hospitalized with serious and minor injuries respectively, troopers said. It was unknown at the time of this report if the motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

The Oviedo man remained on scene with minor injuries, the report said.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.

Authorities urged drivers to seek an alternate route. Those heading eastbound toward the crash site could start their detour at County Road 419, and those heading west on Colonial Drive could use Northwest Christmas Road or North Fort Christmas Road. For drivers headed west on State Road 520, use Colonial Drive to get to NW Christmas Road.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.