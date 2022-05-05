89º

Serious crash in Sanford closes roads, police say

Area of Sanford Avenue and 29th Street shut down after wreck

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

SANFORD, Fla. – A serious crash in Sanford closed multiple roads Thursday night, according to police.

Police said in a Facebook post they are responding to the area of Sanford Avenue and 29th Street, which was shut down due to the wreck.

Officers urge drivers to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

