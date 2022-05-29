Motorcyclist dies after car turns into his path, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A male motorcyclist was killed in an Orange County accident on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was traveling northbound on Goldenrod Road in the outside lane when he was struck by a woman driving a Kia who was traveling westbound on Timber River Circle and was trying to make a left turn from a right turn only lane.

The woman’s Kia collided with the motorcycle, causing the man to be ejected, troopers said.

The man was transported to Advent Health East, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The woman was not injured, according to troopers.