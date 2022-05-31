87º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Woman killed, man hurt in Titusville motorcycle crash, police say

Ann Kief, 29, died at hospital after wreck

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Crash, Titusville, Brevard County

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was hurt on Memorial Day when their motorcycle slammed into the rear of a car, according to Titusville police.

Investigators said Tyler John Zimmerman, 26, from Cocoa was riding his Harley Davidson south along South Washington Avenue with Ann Kief, 29, from West Virginia.

[TRENDING: Man killed in alligator attack at Florida park: report | Police snipers protect Florida divers during water rescue in alligator-infested pond | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riveredge Drive, the bike hit the rear of a 2001 Pontiac Grand AM, driven by a 61-year-old man from Cocoa, police said. Officers did not say what caused the collision.

Kief was rushed to the hospital where she later died, according to police. Zimmerman is expected to be OK, records show.

The other driver was not hurt in the wreck.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email