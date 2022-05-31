Woman killed, man hurt in Titusville motorcycle crash, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was hurt on Memorial Day when their motorcycle slammed into the rear of a car, according to Titusville police.

Investigators said Tyler John Zimmerman, 26, from Cocoa was riding his Harley Davidson south along South Washington Avenue with Ann Kief, 29, from West Virginia.

Around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riveredge Drive, the bike hit the rear of a 2001 Pontiac Grand AM, driven by a 61-year-old man from Cocoa, police said. Officers did not say what caused the collision.

Kief was rushed to the hospital where she later died, according to police. Zimmerman is expected to be OK, records show.

The other driver was not hurt in the wreck.