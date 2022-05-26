Titusville woman, 79, dies in three-vehicle crash

A woman was killed in a Titusville crash, police say.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 79-year-old Titusville woman was killed and two men were injured Wednesday in a multivehicle crash, police said.

Titusville police said Erika Bostwick died in the crash, which happened around 11 a.m. on Cheney Highway.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2014 Hyundai Tucson driven by Franklyn Brookins, 87, of Cocoa, failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he was making a turn from the westbound lane on Cheney Highway into the north entrance of Walmart. The Tucson was struck on the passenger side by Bostwick, who was driving a silver 2009 Nissan Sentra east on Cheney Highway, police said.

Brookins’ vehicle also collided with a 2013 black Dodge Challenger, driven by Paul Wilson, 62, of Titusville, which was at the stop sign exiting Walmart, officials said.

Bostwick was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Brookins and Wilson were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.