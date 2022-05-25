Deltona man arrested nearly a year after crash that killed 2, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to a crash that killed two people in Deltona nearly a year ago.

Robert Shavers Jr., 46, who was hospitalized in critical condition from the crash on June 25, 2021, and remains paralyzed, was arrested on a warrant issued by the State Attorney’s Office, deputies said.

Shavers faces two counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of Donald Glenn Fisher, 84, and Thomas Allen Snip, 79, whose Volkswagen was struck by Shavers’ pickup truck, which deputies said had spun and veered into oncoming traffic.

The update comes about eleven months after the crash, which occurred in the afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Normandy Boulevard and Clay Court.

According to a charging affidavit, the Deltona man was driving northeast on East Normandy Boulevard when he entered a designated left-turn only lane next to two other vehicles. Shavers, however, did not turn left and sped in front of the other two vehicles, lost control and veered into the southwest lanes on the same road, striking the Volkswagen, the affidavit shows.

He was also driving about 25 mph over the posted speed limit at the time of the crash, investigators said.

Deputies said Shavers’ arrest was the culmination of their traffic homicide unit detectives conducting an extensive investigation and working closely with the SAO.

Shavers was taken to the Volusia County jail and released, deputies said. His first court appearance is scheduled in June.

Shavers also faces charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to use the proper lane, improper change of lane, improper change of lanes in an intersection and driving too fast for road conditions, deputies said.