1 killed in Eustis crash; State Road 44 shut down

EUSTIS, Fla. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Eustis.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on State Road 44 near Bottany Woods Drive, according to troopers

One driver was killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene, records show. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

State Road 44 is completely blocked while FHP investigates. Drivers should avoid the area.

No other information is available.