Semitrailer dangles off Florida bridge after fiery crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned semitrailer went off an overpass Friday near Fort Myers during a fiery crash.
The wreck closed westbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Fort Myers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. Deputies said the westbound lanes of Alico Road were also blocked, as well as the left and middle lanes on the I-75 off ramp on Exit 128.
Florida Highway Patrol video showed the big rig resting precariously between the overpass and the ground.
Investigators encouraged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
No other information, including whether anyone was injured, was released.
