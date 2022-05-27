Semitrailer dangles off Florida bridge after fiery crash

An overturned semi-truck closed lanes Friday morning, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned semitrailer went off an overpass Friday near Fort Myers during a fiery crash.

The wreck closed westbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Fort Myers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. Deputies said the westbound lanes of Alico Road were also blocked, as well as the left and middle lanes on the I-75 off ramp on Exit 128.

Florida Highway Patrol video showed the big rig resting precariously between the overpass and the ground.

Deputies said part of I-75 in Lee County is closed due to the incident. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators encouraged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No other information, including whether anyone was injured, was released.

Check back for updates.