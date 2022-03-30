Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash with semi-truck in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Orlando man riding a motorcycle was killed in a fiery crash involving a semi-truck in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near Colonial and Manor drives Tuesday just before 10 p.m.

According to a crash report, a semi-truck was backing into a parking lot, blocking the westbound lanes of Colonial Drive. Troopers said the motorcycle struck the left side of the semi-truck and caught fire.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later died, FHP said. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.