4 Orange County deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl during vehicle search

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl while searching a vehicle Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” and two people inside it while at a gas station on 16891 E. Colonial Drive.

[TRENDING: Private ride inspector says 14-year-old who fell from Orlando drop tower too big to ride | 220 escaped animals reported to Florida wildlife officials since 2016, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Officials said the deputies found suspected narcotics and other items while looking in the car. During the search, sheriff’s officials said the deputies became dizzy and used Narcan on themselves out of precaution.

The four deputies were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure and are doing OK, officials said.

The two people inside the vehicle were arrested and face felony drug charges.