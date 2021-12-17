Arrest made after 3 men die from fentanyl overdose

An arrest has been made after three men have died from a fentanyl overdose in Orlando, according to police.

Police said on Nov. 29, officers responded to the 5800 block of Curry Ford Road and found three men dead inside an apartment.

Authorities said due to the suspicious nature of the incident and evidence found at the scene, the department’s overdose unit started to investigate the case.

Investigators said in less than a week, they identified 27-year-old José Alberto González Delgado as the person who delivered the fatal dose of fentanyl to the three victims.

According to investigators, González Delgado is currently being held at the Orange County jail without bond.

Police said he is facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of first-degree murder resulting from distribution of fentanyl.

“The Orlando Police Department will relentlessly target drug dealers selling deadly fentanyl and killing our neighbors. Operation ‘Good Call’ has yielded 69 arrests of mostly fentanyl drug dealers,” the department said in a press release.

A news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the headquarters of the police department and investigators will discuss more information about the crime.