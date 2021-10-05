Man faces murder charge after deadly fentanyl overdose, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on Monday after investigators said he supplied the fentanyl in a deadly overdose.

Investigators said Michael McIntyre, 35, sold Chelsea Price the powerful synthetic opioid prior to her death on Aug. 11, 2020. Price was found dead with ten times the lethal amount of fentanyl needed, deputies said.

McIntyre was taken into custody in February after a successful undercover operation in Bunnell by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, records show.

“Let this be a reminder to drug dealers to keep your poison out of Flagler County, and know that we investigate every overdose death as a murder! Kill someone selling your poison and you will join McIntyre and other poison peddlers in prison for a very long time,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement following the indictment.

McIntyre’s criminal history is peppered with several drug charges dating back to 2009, including possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of heroin with intent to sell and trafficking of 14 grams or more of meth.

McIntyre has been in custody since February. He now faces a charge of first-degree murder by unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. He’s awaiting trial under no bond.