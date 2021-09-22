Burglary victim helps Flagler deputies nab thief in the act, officials say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A burglary victim caught a thief in the act and helped deputies nab the man, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A man living in a gated community reported that a “suspicious truck” followed him inside the gates of the development Monday evening, according to a news release. The man got behind the truck, took down the license plate number and then went to his home to get his phone to report the vehicle, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Timeline: Search for Gabby Petito’s fiance continues in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man then went to his new home, which is currently under construction, according to a news release, and noticed the same truck in the driveway. The man also saw someone in the garage, said officials, who later identified him as Jason Pack, 33.

Ad

While on the phone with emergency dispatchers, the man asked Pack what he was doing inside the garage, according to authorities. Pack claimed to be from the construction company but could not provide the correct name of the company when asked, records show.

The victim stayed in the area until deputies arrived. Investigators said when they asked Pack what he was doing in the area he claimed he was visiting a friend who lived nearby but could not provide an address.

Deputies said they could see several tools and building materials in plain sight within Pack’s truck. A plastic bag containing methamphetamine was also found inside of Pack’s truck, records show.

Pack was arrested and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft from a construction site.

Hear the victim’s call to 911 below: