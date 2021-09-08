Flagler deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 481,000 people, officials say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County sheriff’s deputies seized 916 grams of fentanyl -- enough to kill 481,000 people -- Tuesday while executing a search warrant at a Palm Coast home, officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the search on Blasdell Court led to the arrests of Brian Pirraglia, 39, and Michael Connelly, 40, on drug paraphernalia charges.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | Tropical disturbance a rainmaker for Fla. | Parents accused of starving infant to death]

Ad

According to deputies, 41.2 grams of Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim, a prescription-only narcotic, were recovered in a bedroom, as well as used hypodermic syringes, multiple spoons with white powdery residue, a silicone smoking pipe with burnt cannabis residue and multiple glass containers with residue.

Deputies said they recovered multiple used hypodermic syringes, multiple spoons with white powdery residue, a glass vial and metal grinder located in a black backpack on the floor and multiple plastic bags with residue in the master bedroom.

In the kitchen, officials said, deputies recovered a large plastic baggie containing 510 grams of fentanyl and a plastic jar labeled “Protein” containing 406 grams of fentanyl.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pirraglia said the white powdery substance in the plastic jar was “Protein” and that the plastic baggie was a gift from his neighbor and he was unaware of the contents. Pirraglia added that he does not allow drugs to be sold in his home, officials said.

Ad

Flager County Sheriff Rick Staly said Connelly and Pirraglia both have a criminal history.

“These two are frequent guests at the ‘Green Roof Inn’ (jail) and have yet to learn their lesson,” Staly said. “Between these two poison peddlers, they had enough fentanyl to kill 481,000 people, which is more than the population of Flagler and St. Johns counties combined!”

Both Connelly and Pirraglia were arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Connelly was held on a $3,000 bond. Pirraglia was held on a $500 bond.