Flagler animal rescue investigated over sale of prescription drugs, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler animal rescue is under investigation after deputies found prescription drugs and animals in “filthy” conditions Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it executed a search warrant after receiving reports of prescription narcotics being sold from the rescue.

Deputies found over 100 medications from different pharmacies and doctors across the country, according to a news release.

“When we executed the search warrant there was a lot of medications. There were some that were controlled,” Detective Annie Conrad said. “There were a lot of antibiotics in large quantities some I explained early on were predominantly for animals however there were some that can be used also in people.”

Seventeen dogs, 28 cats and a squirrel were found on the property and later taken to Flagler Animal Services.

“Lots of complaints through these years of adopting her animals that have become ill. We know Flagler animal services definitely received a lot of complaints with that and they’ve done their due diligence and they’ve done their investigation. This is very difficult to make a case and put a case together,” Conrad said.

Anyone who would like to help these animals can donate unopened food to the Flagler Humane Society in Palm Coast.