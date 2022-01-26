Orlando officers taken to hospital due to possible fentanyl exposure, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Six Orlando police officers -- three of whom were self-transported -- were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after they were exposed to a substance, possibly fentanyl, officials said.

Orlando police said the incident occurred around 10 a.m. near East South Street between Mills and Brown avenues.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon later tweeted that three of the officers were transported to AdventHealth Orlando and the other three self-transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

“I am happy to report that all officers are doing well,” Rolon tweeted.

No other details about how the officers came in contact with the substance have been released.

Check back for updates.