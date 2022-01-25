LYNX plans 9 bus rapid transit stations near Orlando using $300K grant

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority’s LYNX bus service announced Tuesday it was awarded a $300,000 as part of a national program for transportation projects.

The grant comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s program for Transit-Oriented Development Planning.

The $11 million nationwide initiative includes several projects across 12 states and will aid President Joe Biden’s goal of combating environmental justice in underserved communities.

LYNX plans to use the grant to build nine bus rapid transit stations along a six-mile stretch of State Road 436 near Orlando.

“The Central Florida community will be extremely grateful that we received this grant award for our bus rapid transit stations project,” LYNX CEO James E. Harrison said in a release. “This grant funding will play a pivotal role in our continued commitment to improving the efficiency of our services, and we are confident that it will prove beneficial to increasing our access in the communities we serve.”

Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, said in November 2021 the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by Biden would be “in the best interest of Central Florida.”