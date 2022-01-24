Mother of teen shot, killed in Orlando demands justice

ORLANDO, Fla. – The mother of a Jones High school student shot and killed Saturday evening wants to know who opened fire on her son and why.

Orlando Police said Corey Jones, 15, died late Saturday after he was found shot along Grand Street around 5:30 p.m.

“We believe there was some sort of altercation that occurred earlier in the afternoon. We don’t know what it was regarding,” said Lt. Frank Chisari from the Orlando Police Department.

Detectives said a few people are cooperating so far in the investigation, but they believe several others saw what happened.

“We’re asking that you call us, even if you think it doesn’t mean anything it could be a huge break in our case,” Chisari said.

“Whoever did this needs to come forward. My son was a lot of things, but he did not deserve to die. You’re a coward,” said Mary Housel, the victim’s mother. “The cops will find you eventually and you’re going to pay. You’re going to pay one way or another.”

She’s devastated and wants to know who killed her son. She said he loved sports, attended the Boys & Girls Club and was working to turn his life around.

“He was just the best son ever. He had a lot of issues, but he was working through it. It’s not right,” Housel said.

Orland Police chief Orlando Rolon said he’s tired of young people being killed too.

“We need to come together and say enough is enough, violence has no place in our community,” Rolon said.

OPD said in total six kids were killed in 2020 and 2021 combined, including 16-year-old Taviyah King and 15-year-old Antwan Roberts Jr. Orland Police said 4 of the 6 juvenile homicides over the past two years have been solved. Police said one of the homicides in 2021 was domestic-related.

“It can’t be something that has to be law enforcement alone, the community needs to get involved,” Rolon said. “We’re going to give you two opportunities, one to take advantage of all of these services and Investments being made to live a good life.”

Rolon added, “The other track is if you continue on the path, we are going to hold you accountable for your actions.”

The chief said they have crime prevention initiatives in place already, like the neighborhood patrol unit and the Junior Law Enforcement program, to name a few.

Crimeline is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 If you can help make an arrest in this case. Call 1-800-423-8477 to leave a tip.