Orlando man, 26, dies after being struck crossing John Young Pkwy, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who attempted to cross a busy Orange County road Friday night was struck by a car and later died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 26, of Orlando, was walking across John Young Pkwy near South Park Circle when he was struck at 9:50 p.m., troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to a news release, the man was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection.

The main later died at a hospital, and the crash remains under investigation, troopers said.