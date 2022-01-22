Man on bicycle in Cocoa road dies after car strikes, ejects him, troopers say

COCOA WEST, Fla. – A man riding a bicycle on a road in West Cocoa died Friday evening after a car struck him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 57, of Cocoa, was traveling east on the far left side of State Road 520′s inside lane when a car in the same lane struck the rear of the bike, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. east of Willeke Lane, ejecting the Cocoa man from the bicycle, according to a news release.

Troopers said the man later died at a hospital, and that the crash remains under investigation.