Man on bicycle in Cocoa road dies after car strikes, ejects him, troopers say

57-year-old Cocoa man died at hospital, troopers say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

COCOA WEST, Fla. – A man riding a bicycle on a road in West Cocoa died Friday evening after a car struck him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 57, of Cocoa, was traveling east on the far left side of State Road 520′s inside lane when a car in the same lane struck the rear of the bike, troopers said.

The crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. east of Willeke Lane, ejecting the Cocoa man from the bicycle, according to a news release.

Troopers said the man later died at a hospital, and that the crash remains under investigation.

