25-year-old man killed in Cocoa hit-and-run, police search for driver

COCOA, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Cocoa this past Sunday, according to police.

Police said he was hit by a vehicle in the area of State Road 524 near Industry Road.

Investigators said the crash happened between 1 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Officers said the victim was walking home and was heading eastbound on State Road 524 when he was hit.

According to online records, police believe the vehicle involved was heading eastbound on State Road 524.

The driver left the scene after the incident, according to police.

The vehicle should have damage to the front bumper and the front grille, according to investigators.

Officers said anyone who may have been in this area at the time or any businesses in the Cocoa Commons Plaza to contact police at 1-800-423-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is eligible to tipsters.