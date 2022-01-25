Only in Orlando: T-Rex stuns drivers on Interstate 4

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a strange state, and you honestly never know what you’re going to see on its roads.

How about a giant T-Rex traveling down on Interstate 4 on the back of a flatbed truck? I bet you didn’t have that on your Orlando bingo card to mark off.

It’s certainly not what Adam Womack expected to see back in November when this fun encounter took place.

The Saint Cloud man traveling on I-4 West just passed the 528 exit when he saw the “craziest thing” he’s ever seen on the road.

And while many drivers were likely stunned, it probably makes sense to some. Orlando is home to many places of entertainment. Maybe T-Rex was headed to a local theme park to be a permanent fixture.

