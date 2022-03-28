2 men attacked woman in her 70s in Orange County home, stole her vehicle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 70s was attacked in her own home Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told investigators two men forced their way into her home in the 4400 block of Indian Deer Road looking for one of her relatives.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said the two men hit the victim, stole her keys and took off in her vehicle.

Ad

The sheriff’s office did not provide any details on the men or the stolen vehicle and no arrests have been made.