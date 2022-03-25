Human remains found in Orange County ID’d as missing Oviedo woman

Julie Noppinger, of Oviedo, was last seen Feb. 26.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Human remains found near a missing Oviedo woman’s car in Orange County have been identified as 37-year-old Julie Noppinger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Noppinger was last seen on Feb. 26 in the area of Alafaya Trail driving a red 2013 Nissan Altima, which was found Wednesday in a parking lot on E. Colonial Drive in Orlando, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted as insurance relief, but puts costs up front | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The sheriff’s office said the woman was found nearby in a wooded area. According to deputies, there is no indication of foul play.

Updated photos of the woman showed her at a Shell gas station near a Walmart on 11250 E. Colonial Drive where she was last seen.

A cause of death is still being determined.

No other information is available at this time.