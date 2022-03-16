Seminole deputies search for missing Oviedo woman last seen in February

Julie Noppinger, of Oviedo, was last seen Feb. 26.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Oviedo woman last seen Feb. 26.

According to deputies, Julie Noppinger was last seen in the area of Alafaya Trail driving a 2013 red Nissan Altima.

Investigators said the car had a Florida tag reading NPQA35.

Detectives said anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 407-665-6650.

