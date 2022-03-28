81º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

1 injured in airboat incident in Orange County

Rescue crews respond to 12901 Moss Park Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Orlando
1 injured in airboat crash (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – 1 person was injured in an airboat incident in Orange County Monday, according to fire rescue.

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews responded to 12901 Moss Park Road after 11 a.m.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

First responders said in a tweet crews made their way to the person and were making their way back to the shore. A deputy at the scene said the person in the airboat hit something in the water though never fell in the water.

The deputy said the person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email