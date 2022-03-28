1 injured in airboat incident in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – 1 person was injured in an airboat incident in Orange County Monday, according to fire rescue.

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews responded to 12901 Moss Park Road after 11 a.m.

First responders said in a tweet crews made their way to the person and were making their way back to the shore. A deputy at the scene said the person in the airboat hit something in the water though never fell in the water.

#WaterRescue Airboat accident at 12901 Moss Park Rd, 1 person injured. Crews in water craft making access to pt with EMS equipment. Updates to follow. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 28, 2022

The deputy said the person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.