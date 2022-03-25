Crews battle large mobile home fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A mobile home caught fire, causing the flames to spread to a second home Friday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said they are working to extinguish the flames at 5495 Jaleen Ave. in Orange County.

[TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted as insurance relief, but puts costs up front | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The fire was 75% involved as of 12:18 p.m., according to a tweet from fire officials. An update posted just after 12:50 p.m. by the fire rescue said the fire was out.

Ad

Firefighters on scene said there were no injuries and they believe the fire started in the kitchen.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.