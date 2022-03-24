Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hazmat crews are working to repair an ammonia leak at a building in Orange County, according to fire rescue officials.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said its crews took over the investigation at 2540 Shader Road, between John Young Parkway and North Orange Blossom Trail.

Fire rescue officials said the Orlando Fire Department initially responded to a call for an odor investigation.

#HAZMAT 2540 Shader Rd. OFD originally had call for odor investigation, OCFRD took over call and is currently making re-entry to mitigate an amonia leak. Building evacuated, no patients. Still an active leak, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/rtbaTXpPhA — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 24, 2022

Orange County Fire Rescue is now working to stop the leak.

The building has been evacuated as of 11:20 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.