Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak in Orange County

Leak reported at building on Shader Road between John Young Parkway, N. Orange Blossom Trail

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Hazmat response in Orange County. (Orange County Fire Rescue.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hazmat crews are working to repair an ammonia leak at a building in Orange County, according to fire rescue officials.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said its crews took over the investigation at 2540 Shader Road, between John Young Parkway and North Orange Blossom Trail.

Fire rescue officials said the Orlando Fire Department initially responded to a call for an odor investigation.

Orange County Fire Rescue is now working to stop the leak.

The building has been evacuated as of 11:20 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

