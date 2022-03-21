71º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 dead after dump truck, SUV collide in Orange County, troopers say

Crash happened in westbound lanes of Beachline Expressway near S.R. 417, FHP says

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orange County, Crash
Beachline Expressway crash near SR-417. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash that killed at least one person in Orange County.

The crash happened in the Vista Park area in the westbound lanes of the Beachline Expressway near the intersection with SR-417, according to the FHP.

[TRENDING: Disney changes policy after school’s Native American chant at Magic Kingdom | Gas prices drop 20 cents per gallon in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the crash caused the dump truck to rollover. Crews said they were able to pull the driver from the dump truck but they did not survive.

Troopers have not said what caused the crash.

As of 10 a.m., traffic cameras show one lane open in the immediate area of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email