1 dead after dump truck, SUV collide in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash that killed at least one person in Orange County.

The crash happened in the Vista Park area in the westbound lanes of the Beachline Expressway near the intersection with SR-417, according to the FHP.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the crash caused the dump truck to rollover. Crews said they were able to pull the driver from the dump truck but they did not survive.

Troopers have not said what caused the crash.

As of 10 a.m., traffic cameras show one lane open in the immediate area of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.