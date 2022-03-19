1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-4 in Daytona Beach, FHP says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A fatal crash has shut down I-4 eastbound in Daytona Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 131, just passed the U.S. 92 exit.

The FHP said a pickup truck and another vehicle collided when the driver of the truck tried to move into the left lane and didn’t see the other vehicle. The truck then hit a guardrail and overturned, with a passenger being ejected from the truck. That person was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Three other vehicles crashed trying to avoid striking the person who was ejected in the first crash, troopers said. There were minor injuries.

Traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 92 by troopers. The highway will be shut down in that area for a while, with no idea yet of when it will reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.