Clermont man on bicycle struck, killed after running stop sign, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Clermont man riding a bicycle on a trail in Lake County was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 3:30 p.m., the 45-year-old man ran a stop sign at the trail’s crossing with County Road 455 north of State Road 50 and entered the direct path of a car that was headed south, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The car struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

According to FHP’s report, the 16-year-old driver was uninjured.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation.