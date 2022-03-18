89º

Clermont man on bicycle struck, killed after running stop sign, troopers say

Fatal crash investigated on County Road 455 north of State Road 50

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Clermont man riding a bicycle on a trail in Lake County was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 3:30 p.m., the 45-year-old man ran a stop sign at the trail’s crossing with County Road 455 north of State Road 50 and entered the direct path of a car that was headed south, troopers said.

The car struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

According to FHP’s report, the 16-year-old driver was uninjured.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation.

