Woman crossing road with bicycle struck, killed in Clermont, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – A woman who attempted to cross a road in Clermont with a bicycle was struck by a car and killed Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clermont Police Department.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. on North Hancock Road at its intersection with Old Highway 50, police said.

After officers interviewed multiple witnesses and the department’s traffic homicide investigators obtained video of the crash, Clermont police said that speed was not a factor.

The investigation showed that as the woman attempted to cross North Hancock Road, the crosswalk signal was solid red when she was struck, police said.

Lake County emergency medical services pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Clermont Police Department and speak with its Traffic Division.