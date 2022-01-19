Lake deputies search for man accused of raping woman at Clermont apartment complex

Lake County deputies are searching for a man accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at an apartment complex in Clermont.

CLERMONT, Fla. – Lake County deputies are searching for a man accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at an apartment complex in Clermont.

The woman told deputies she passed the man — who she believed was in his early 20s — while she walked to her bus stop on the sidewalk of the Carrington at Four Corners apartment complex at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

She told deputies that the man turned around and grabbed her from behind, investigators said.

The man then led her to a stairwell in a building at the complex and raped her, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the man was wearing a “COVID-style facemask,” a hat and a hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators said they were unable to get a composite sketch from the description, and detectives said they are attempting to get security video from the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-2101, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.