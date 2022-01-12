East Ridge High School student killed in crash, Clermont police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – A high school student was killed and five other people were badly hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Clermont, according to police.

Clermont police said officers were called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of South Highway 27 and Legendary Boulevard.

According to investigators, a white BMW was traveling north on Highway 27 when it crossed into the southbound lanes and “landed on” a red Chevrolet Colorado.

The front-seat passenger in the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. No details were provided about the victim.

Five other people involved in the crash had to be pulled from the vehicles, police said. Three of them were flown to a hospital, while two others were taken by ambulance, records show. All five suffered serious injuries, according to officers.

According to Lake County Schools, four East Ridge High School students were involved in the crash and grief counselors will be at the school Thursday to help students cope.

Police have not said what caused the crash or given any additional information on the victims.