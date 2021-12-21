Man killed, set on fire in Lake County, deputies say

Surveillance photo of the victim, Mustafa Connelly, 38, supplied by the Lake County Sheriff's Office

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are looking for whoever killed a man and set his body on fire at a property in Lake County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they were called to 1645 Veech Road, a property known locally as “the car wash,” for a report of a homicide.

The victim was found burning next to a late model Hyundai sedan, according to a social media post from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as Mustafa Connelly, 38, deputies said.

Investigators have not said how he was killed or what may have led up to his death.

Detectives are looking to find out any possible locations the victim may have visited prior to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.