3 injured when Lake County school bus struck head-on by car, hits second bus

CLERMONT, Fla. – A school bus rear-ended another school bus after it was struck head-on by a car Monday morning in Lake County, according to school officials.

The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on Old Highway 50 near Highway 27 and Hancock Road.

Lake County Schools said a bus carrying 15 students to East Ridge Middle School in Clermont was traveling east on Old Highway 50 when, according to witnesses, a vehicle crossed the center line and struck the bus head-on.

The bus then crashed into the back of the other school bus, which was parked on the shoulder with no students on board, officials said.

The car landed in a ditch on the other side of the road, officials said.

The students were checked at the scene and released to go to school on a different bus, officials said. One student was taken to a hospital by her mother, according to Lake County Schools. The driver of the bus that was hit head-on was taken to a hospital while wearing a neck brace, officials said. The conditions of the student and driver have not been released.

The other school bus driver was not injured, officials said.

The driver of the car was removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to authorities.