Woman fatally struck on I-4 after exiting vehicle, walking into car’s path, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck and killed Wednesday morning on I-4 near Sand Lake Road after she exited her vehicle and walked into the path of oncoming traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. after the woman had parked on the shoulder of I-4 west, left her vehicle and stood beside it, troopers said.

The woman walked into the path of an oncoming car for an unknown reason and was struck, troopers said.

FHP said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been positively identified, according to troopers.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.