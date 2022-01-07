69º

Crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-4 at Champions Gate

Sheriff’s deputies, troopers, firefighters on scene of reported crash

Thomas Mates

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 4 at Champions Gate Friday morning, right near the border of Orange and Osceola Counties.

Pictures from a Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera show several sheriff’s office cruisers along with Florida High Patrol vehicles in the area of the shut down, though it is not clear which county’s deputies are responding to the area.

There are also several firetrucks on scene of the reported crash. It is not clear whether anyone was hurt or what led up to the wreck.

As of 9:30 a.m., two left lanes are now open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

