1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One man died after a head-on crash in Melbourne Monday afternoon, according to the police department.

The Melbourne Police Department said a car traveling south on Wickham Road near Orange Manor Drive entered a bi-directional lane and struck another car in the lane.

Police said when officers arrived, one of the drivers — Michael John Wagner, 76 — had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The department said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 321-608-6612.