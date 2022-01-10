Man found fatally shot after crash in Orlando’s tourist district

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orange County early Monday led to the discovery of a gunshot victim who later died, deputies said.

The wreck was reported at 2:29 a.m. at Central Florida Parkway and International Drive in Orlando’s tourist district.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area to investigate the crash and determined that a man in one of the vehicles was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

No other details about the shooting or crash have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.