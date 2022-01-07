72º

Man shot during fight inside McDonald’s in Orlando, police say

Shooting investigated on Orange Blossom Trail near Gore Street.

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A man was shot inside a McDonald's in Orlando. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot Friday morning during a fight at a McDonald’s in Orlando, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:35 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Orange Blossom Trail near Gore Street.

Orlando police said two men got into an altercation and one of the men fired a shot, injuring the victim who was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A witness inside the restaurant told News 6 that the men were fighting over a cellphone.

The possible suspected shooter was apprehended a short time later, police said.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at nearby Jones High School, but it was later lifted.

“All students and staff are safe,” an Orange County Public Schools spokesman said in an email to News 6.

No other details have been released.

