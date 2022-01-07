1 shot, injured in Deltona shooting, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured in a Deltona shooting Thursday night, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. at Wilmington and Tivoli drives, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Study: Researchers predict end of omicron wave is near | Florida Oath Keeper speaks from jail | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said a man was shot and injured in a possible altercation. Another person who was possibly involved in the incident was interviewed by deputies on scene, the tweet continues.

Ad

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.