Man responsible for deadly hit-and-run in Deltona arrested, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man who ran away from a crash after slamming a rental car into the back of a pregnant woman’s vehicle is now behind bars, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies and agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Demarcus “Curtis” James, 27, Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a dollar store in Holly Hill.

Investigators said James is responsible for the Nov. 27 crash that ultimately killed Kevin Roberson.

According to a news release, Roberson and his partner, who is pregnant, were going to get something to eat when silver 2020 Kia Optima slammed into the back of their green 2004 Ford Focus near the intersection of Howland Boulevard and Forest Edge Drive in Deltona.

Investigator said James was driving the Optima, which was a rental car. Deputies said James left the car and tried to get a ride with another vehicle passing by, but — when that was unsuccessful — he ultimately ran off, jumping a fence before disappearing from sight, according to witnesses.

Roberson and his partner were both taken to the hospital. The woman and her unborn child survived, but Roberson died a few days later, records show.

Investigators said they found drugs, a scale and a gun inside the car and more drugs near the fence James had jumped.

Deputies said they tracked down who first rented the car, a woman who said she lent it to a man, James, who she was dating. James’ fingerprint was also found inside the Optima records show.

James faces charges of hit-and-run resulting in death, hit-and-run resulting in serious bodily injury, armed trafficking of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.