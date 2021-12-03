Stalking charges mount against DeBary man, Volusia County deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A DeBary man is now facing three stalking charges as of Friday, with possibly more to come, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Buchanan, 31, who was previously charged with violating his probation following a 2017 attempted kidnapping and booked in the Volusia County jail without bond, was arrested Tuesday after deputies began investigating allegations that he had been stalking women.

The third victim, a 40-year-old DeBary woman, came forward after seeing a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

She told deputies Buchanan followed her when she was on a walk in DeBary back in early November. According to investigators, the victim said she tried to hide in bushes twice to try and lose Buchanan, who was doggedly trailing her, “as if the suspect was looking for her.”

The victim said the suspect was in a silver car, matching the description of Buchanan’s.

“As she approached the intersection of 17-92 and Saxon Boulevard, she observed the same vehicle, now sitting stationary on the side of the road in a no trespassing area,” the arrest report reads.

The report adds that the “same male” walked into the victim’s workplace at Valero gas station approximately two weeks after the initial incident.

Her accusations, and the suspect’s subsequent charges, follow those lodged by two other women, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Buchanan was also charged with an additional violation of probation.