Man on probation for attempted kidnapping arrested again, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was on probation for a 2017 attempted kidnapping is now back behind bars on a violation of probation as deputies investigate allegations that he had been harassing and following women.

Jonathan Buchanan, 31, was booked in the Volusia County jail Tuesday and was being held without bond.

Investigators said they received a call on Monday, Nov. 22, from a woman who claimed that a man in a silver Dodge Caliber had followed her while she was jogging in the area of Community Drive and South Shell Road in DeBary. The woman said the man rolled down his window and tried to talk to her as she jogged, records show. The man only stopped when the woman made contact with a group of construction workers, according to deputies.

The woman was able to provide the car’s license plate number, which, according to deputies, showed that the car was registered to Buchanan.

On Sunday, investigators said they received reports that the same silver Dodge Caliber was seen driving in that area again. Deputies were also alerted to a social media post on Monday from a different woman who also described being followed by a man in a car in the area of the 50 block of Highbanks Road, about half a mile from the location of the other incident. That woman, however, never filed a formal report with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Buchanan’s address of record is also about a half-mile from the first incident.

Buchanan was on probation for a 2017 attempted kidnapping in which he tried to speak with a 16-year-old girl, then covered her mouth with his hand and tried to force her into his car, records show. That victim managed to get away and Buchanan was arrested.

Deputies said the woman who was followed on Nov. 22 was able to pick Buchanan out of a photo lineup.

Investigators said they are trying to determine whether Buchanan may have followed any other women. If you recognize him or believe you may have been followed by him, call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 386-736-5961.