Wrong way crash in Volusia County sends 2 people to hospital, troopers say

DOT camera's caught the aftermath of a wrong way crash on I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was driving the wrong way when his car slammed into another vehicle on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at mile marker 243 near the Edgewater exit in Volusia County, records show.

[TRENDING: Trucker accused of abducting woman| Stop washing your Thanksgiving turkey| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Troopers said the 28-year-old from Titusville was driving a sedan south in the northbound lanes of I-95. His car smashed head-on into another sedan driven by a 70-year-old woman from Vero Beach, according to the release.

Ad

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The man suffered serious injuries, according to the crash report, while the woman had critical injuries.

Troopers did not release the drivers’ names. They also did not say whether the wrong-way driver was speeding or intoxicated.