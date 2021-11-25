69º

Wrong way crash in Volusia County sends 2 people to hospital, troopers say

70-year-old woman critically injured, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

DOT camera's caught the aftermath of a wrong way crash on I-95 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was driving the wrong way when his car slammed into another vehicle on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at mile marker 243 near the Edgewater exit in Volusia County, records show.

Troopers said the 28-year-old from Titusville was driving a sedan south in the northbound lanes of I-95. His car smashed head-on into another sedan driven by a 70-year-old woman from Vero Beach, according to the release.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The man suffered serious injuries, according to the crash report, while the woman had critical injuries.

Troopers did not release the drivers’ names. They also did not say whether the wrong-way driver was speeding or intoxicated.

