Man gets hits with 2nd stalking charge, could see more charges, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is already facing one stalking charge has now been hit with a second, and investigators said a third possible victim has come forward, which could result in even more charges.

The new stalking charge, along with a third violation of probation charge, was filed against Jonathan Buchanan on Thursday.

Buchanan, 31, was arrested Tuesday after a woman accused him of following her while jogging, records show. Deputies arrested him on a violation of probation and for failing to update his address. The new stalking charge stems from this woman’s original accusations.

[TRENDING: Now that Florida police have new guidelines, are they applying them? | Central Florida man to surprise 13 families in need this holiday season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A second woman came forward Wednesday after deputies released details about Buchanan in hopes of identifying other potential victims. This second woman claimed the 31-year-old followed her while she was jogging in October.

Investigators announced Thursday a third woman has come forward reporting a similar incident, but they did not provide additional details. They only said that her claims “may prompt an additional charge in the near future.”

Buchanan was on probation for a 2017 attempted kidnapping in which he tried to speak with a 16-year-old girl, then covered her mouth with his hand and tried to force her into his car, records show. That victim managed to get away and Buchanan was arrested.

Investigators said they are trying to determine whether Buchanan may have followed any other women. If you recognize him or believe you may have been followed by him, call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 386-736-5961.